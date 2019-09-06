Catholic World News

Philippines: bishops welcome court decision against same-sex marriage

September 06, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: In a Supreme Court decision against same-sex marriage, “our judges affirmed what is right, reaffirming the natural and ethical form of marriage,” Bishop Ruperto Santos of Balanga said.

