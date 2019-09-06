Catholic World News

McCarrick ‘created a culture of fear and intimidation,’ Seton Hall investigation finds

September 06, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: A year-long investigation commissioned by the New Jersey university concluded that the laicized ex-cardinal “created a culture of fear and intimidation that supported his personal objectives. McCarrick used his position of power as then-Archbishop of Newark to sexually harass seminarians. No minors or other University students were determined to have been affected by McCarrick.”

