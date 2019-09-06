Catholic World News

German bishops press forward with binding ‘synodal assembly’

September 06, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The assembly “aims to address and clarify key issues such as: ‘authority and separation of powers,’ ‘sexual morality,’ ‘the priestly mode of life,’ [and] ‘women at the service of ecclesiastical offices,’” according to the report.

