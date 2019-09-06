Catholic World News
Indian archbishop rues ‘freedom of religion’ bill
September 06, 2019
» Continue to this story on Vatican News
CWN Editor's Note: The state of Himachal Pradesh (map) recently passed an anti-conversion law.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
