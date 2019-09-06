Catholic World News

‘Foster a renewed future of peace and reconciliation,’ Pope tells Mozambique’s leaders

September 06, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: On the first full day of the Pope’s apostolic journey to Mozambique, Madagascar, and Mauritius, Pope Francis addressed political authorities and members of the diplomatic corps in Mozambique (video). The nation continues to experience lingering effects from its civil war (1977-1992).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!