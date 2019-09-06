Catholic World News

Papal tribute to Colombian cardinal who ‘worked courageously for peace and the common good’

September 06, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal José de Jesus Pimiento Rodriguez, the retired Archbishop of Manizales, Colombia, died on September 3 at the age of 100.

