Cardinal Tobin, other Catholic demonstrators form human cross to protest separation of immigrant families

September 05, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “Today I stand in solidarity with my brothers and sisters in Christ to decry the treatment of children who bear the trauma wrought by immigration enforcement raids, separation from their families and indeterminate detention,’’ said Cardinal Joseph Tobin of Newark. “These draconian measures are not a solution to our broken immigration system, they are violations of human dignity that are contrary to all religious teachings.”

