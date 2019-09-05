Catholic World News

Brazilian archbishop, others warn of ‘imminent risk of genocide’ for some indigenous peoples

September 05, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Warning of the risk of genocide, Archbishop Roque Paloschi said, “No indigenous people feels safe in Brazil right now. But the situation is particularly serious in the Amazonian state of Rondônia (map), where the Uru-eu-wau-wau and Karipuna peoples had their lands invaded, and in the state of Pará (map), where the Xikrin people lives.” The prelate is archbishop of Porto Velho, Rondônia’s capital.

