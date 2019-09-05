Catholic World News

Mexican and US border bishops discuss immigration issues, human rights

September 05, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “We cannot help but express our concern for the situation of inequality, violence and poverty that pushes many to leave their land, while during their journey they face all kinds of dangers, and are subjected to great neglect and abandonment,” the bishops said in a joint statement.

