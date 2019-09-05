Catholic World News

Pope Francis arrives in Mozambique

September 05, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The Pope’s apostolic journey to three African nations begins in Mozambique (map), a nation of 27.2 million. The former Portuguese colony is 28% Catholic, 28% Protestant, and 18% Muslim.

