USCCB president requests prayers, donations for hurricane victims

September 05, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “We are extremely mindful of the dire need faced by the community in the Bahamas so devastated by this catastrophic storm,” Cardinal Daniel DiNardo of Galveston-Houston said of Hurricane Dorian.

