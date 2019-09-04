Catholic World News

Buffalo’s Bishop Malone rejects resignation despite new revelations

September 04, 2019

» Continue to this story on WKBW

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Richard Malone of Buffalo, New York, told a September 4 press conference that he does not plan to resign, despite new revelations that he sought to avoid disclosure of a scandal involving his former priest-secretary, a seminarian, and another priest. “This could be the end for me as bishop,” the embattled prelate said in a conversation about the scandal, a recording of which was obtained by a local TV station. But speaking to invited reporters, the bishop dismissed calls for his resignation. “I still feel strong,” he said.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!