Pope begins trip to Mozambique, Madagascar, Mauritius

September 04, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis left Rome early on Wednesday morning, September 4, to begin his 31st foreign voyage, which will take him to Mozambique, Madagascar, and Mauritius. In brief remarks to reporters on the papal flight, the Pontiff urged prayers for the victims of hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas, and praised a book by Valentina Alazraki, the dean of the Vatican press corps, on abuse of women.

