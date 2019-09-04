Catholic World News

Colombian Cardinal Pimiento dead at 100

September 04, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal José de Jesus Pimiento Rodriguez, the retired Archbishop of Manizales, Colombia, died on September 3. After celebrated his 100th birthday in February, he had been the oldest member of the College of Cardinals. He was almost 96 when he received his red hat from Pope Francis in 2015, having retired from active episcopal ministry almost 20 years earlier.



With the death of the Colombia prelate there are now 214 living cardinals, of whom 118 are eligible to vote in a papal conclave. Pope Francis has named 13 new cardinal— including 10 electors— to be elevated on October 5.

