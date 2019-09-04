Catholic World News

Pope orders action as Holy See’s debt swells

September 04, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has ordered Vatican officials to take action to balance the budget, as the deficit has soared to over $75 million—or near one-fourth of the entire budget for the Holy See. In an exclusive report the Wall Street Journal says that the Pope has called a September 20 meeting of Vatican leaders to discuss the matter, saying that they must be informed “about the gravity of the situation.”

