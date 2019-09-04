Catholic World News
Hong Kong auxiliary bishop calls for ‘Friday fasting’ amid ongoing protests
September 04, 2019
» Continue to this story on CNA
CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Joseph Ha Chi-shing suggested fasting on Fridays as a means to transform Hong Kong into “a channel of God’s peace.”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
