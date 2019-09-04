Catholic World News

McCarrick still denies wrongdoing

September 04, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Former cardinal Theodore McCarrick has again denied wrongdoing, in an interview with Slate. “I’m not as bad as they paint me,” he said. McCarrick specifically and emphatically denied violating the confessional seal. He said that he was the victim of a campaign by his “enemies.” Regarding testimony by Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano, McCarrick said that the former papal envoy was “talking as a representative of the far right.”

