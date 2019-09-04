Catholic World News

Miraculous cure of Irish woman confirmed at Knock shrine

September 04, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “Today the Church formally acknowledges that this healing does not admit of any medical explanation and joins in prayer, praise, and thanksgiving to God,” Archbishop Michael Neary of Taum said. “In these situations the Church must always be very cautious. This is illustrated by the fact that 30 years have elapsed since this took place, during which time the examination by the medical bureau testifies that there is no medical explanation for this healing.”

