Catholic World News

Lithuanian cardinal-elect was imprisoned in Soviet labor camps, exiled to Siberia

September 04, 2019

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Sigitas Tamkevicius, SJ, 80, is among the 13 new cardinals whose names were announced by Pope Francis on September 1.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!