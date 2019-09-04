Catholic World News

September 04, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: South Africa has experienced a wave of xenophobic attacks in recent days.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!