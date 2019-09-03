Catholic World News

For 5th year, delegation of young Catholic priests visits Moscow Patriarchate

September 03, 2019

» Continue to this story on Pontifical Council for Promoting Christian Unity

CWN Editor's Note: “The initiative, which aims at promoting mutual understanding between the Churches, was launched in 2015 by the Pontifical Council for Promoting Christian Unity and the Department for External Church Relations of the Moscow Patriarchate,” the pontifical council notes. Under the initiative, a delegation of Orthodox priests visits the Vatican as well.

