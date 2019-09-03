Catholic World News

Maronite Patriarch denounces incursion of Israeli drones into Lebanese territory

September 03, 2019

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: “The incident came just days after an alleged Israeli drone crashed in a Hezbollah stronghold in southern Beirut, landing on the militant group’s Beirut media office while another exploded midair and crashed nearby,” the Associated Press reported.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

