Ukrainian Greek Catholic leader emphasizes synodality, communion with Pope

September 03, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk addressed Pope Francis on behalf of the bishops of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church; the Pope also discussed synodality in his remarks to the bishops.

