Agnes Chow, young Catholic pro-democracy activist, arrested in Hong Kong

September 02, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Also arrested was Joshua Wong, a Christian pro-democracy activist; both Wong and Chow are 23. In a recent interview, Chow discussed her Catholic faith. Hong Kong is 8% Catholic, and Chief Executive Carrie Lam, described as Beijing’s puppet, is also a Catholic.

