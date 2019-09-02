Catholic World News

Former Vatican communication chief, who resigned in letter scandal, given new position

September 02, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Msgr. Dario Edoardo Viganò was prefect of the Secretariat of Communications from 2015 to 2018, when he resigned after doctoring a letter written by Pope-emeritus Benedict. Pope Francis has named him vice chancellor of the Pontifical Academy of Sciences and of the Pontifical Academy of Social Sciences, with specific competence for the communication sector.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!