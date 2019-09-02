Catholic World News

Martyrdom causes of 5 Iraqis to be presented to Vatican

September 02, 2019

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: The five include a religious sister slain in 2002, and a priest and three laymen slain in 2007.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

