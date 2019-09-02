Catholic World News

‘Jesus always shows us the way of humility,’ Pope tells pilgrims

September 02, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: During his September 1 Sunday Angelus address (video)—delayed because he was trapped in an elevator for 25 minutes—Pope Francis reflected on Luke 14:7-14, the Gospel reading of the day.

