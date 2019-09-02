Catholic World News

Pope announces names of 13 new cardinals

September 02, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Following his September 1 Angelus address, Pope Francis announced the names of 13 new cardinals who will be created in an October 5 consistory; ten of them are under 80 and will be eligible to vote in a conclave. Of the ten, three work in the Roman Curia, while the others lead dioceses in Indonesia, Cuba, Congo, Luxembourg, Guatemala, Italy, and Morocco. The three over 80 are Archbishop Michael Fitzgerald (former president of the Pontifical Council for Interreligious Dialogue), Archbishop Sigitas Tamkevicius (a Lithuanian Jesuit imprisoned by the Soviet KGB), and Bishop Eugenio Dal Corso (a missionary bishop in Angola).

