Paraguay’s former president meets with Pope for 6th time

September 02, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: On August 31, Pope Francis received Horacio Cartes, who led the South American nation from 2013 to 2018. The Pontiff made an apostolic journey to Paraguay, Bolivia, and Ecuador in 2015.

