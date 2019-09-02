Catholic World News

‘Undeniable existence of evil’: Cardinal DiNardo calls for prayer, healing following Midland–Odessa shooting

September 02, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Following the Midland–Odessa shooting, the president of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops called for prayer and healing and said, “These horrific onslaughts demonstrate unequivocally the undeniable existence of evil in our society. I am deeply saddened to witness yet again scenes of violence and contempt for human life being repeated in our Nation’s streets. With renewed resolve, I call on all people of good will, starting with our Catholic leaders and faithful, to work tirelessly to root out the causes of such crimes.”

