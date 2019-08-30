Catholic World News

Priest, nun accused of kidnapping in Philippines case involving Duterte opponents

August 30, 2019

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: A Catholic priest and nun, along with a former lawmaker, have been charged with kidnapping in a case involving opponents of President Rodrigo Duterte. The priest, Father Albert Alejo, has already been charged with sedition because of his protests against the Duterte government. Their accuser says that he was kidnapped and forced to make statements about the president’s involvement in vigilante killings.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!