Pope sends video message to Mozambique, ahead of visit

August 30, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has sent a video message to Mozambique, in advance of his visit to the African country next week. Stressing a theme of reconciliation after years of conflict, the Pontiff said that “although I will be unable to travel beyond the capital, my heart reaches out and embraces you all, with a special place for those who live in difficulty.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

