Federal appeals court rules 2 Arizona-Utah border towns discriminated against non-Mormons

August 30, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Prosecutors “alleged the towns were operated as an arm of the sect [the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints]” and “took orders from church leaders about whom to appoint to government jobs,” according to the report.

