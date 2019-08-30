Catholic World News

Bishops praise Trump administration for enforcing conscience law on abortion

August 30, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Two committee chairmen of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops issued their statement after the administration cited the University of Vermont Medical Center for forcing a nurse to assist at an abortion.

