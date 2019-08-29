Catholic World News

Vermont nurse forced to assist in abortion, Trump administration says

August 29, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The Trump administration has cited the University of Vermont Medical Center for forcing a nurse to assist at an abortion. The action by the Department of Health and Human Services cites a “conscience protection” clause of federal law.

