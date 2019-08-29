Catholic World News

Federal court rejects Catholic anti-nuclear activists’ religious freedom defense

August 29, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: In April, seven Catholic anti-nuclear activists broke into a nuclear base in Georgia. The court acknowledged that the “defendants’ actions at Kings Bay were exercises of their sincerely held religious beliefs,” but ruled that “the government has established that it has compelling interests in the safety of those on Kings Bay Naval Submarine Base, the security of the government assets housed there, and the smooth operation of the base.”

