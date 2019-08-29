Catholic World News

Keep schools open, Cameroonian bishops tell Anglophone separatists

August 29, 2019

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: The Anglophone crisis in the Central African nation of 26 million (map) has claimed hundreds of lives.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!