Catholic World News

Ecumenical Patriarch speaks of threat posed by global wildfires

August 29, 2019

» Continue to this story on Ecumenical Patriarchate

CWN Editor's Note: “While this global wildfire crisis may not entirely or exclusively be a consequence or cause of climate change, the calamitous events that the world is now experiencing undoubtedly and undeniably sound the alarm about the urgent and dire repercussions of a rising level of carbon emissions,” writes Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, who holds a primacy of honor in Eastern Orthodoxy.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!