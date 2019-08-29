Catholic World News

2 Jewish congregations attacked by Tree Of Life shooter oppose death penalty prosecution

August 29, 2019

» Continue to this story on WESA-FM

CWN Editor's Note: Eleven people were killed, and seven injured, in the 2018 Pittsburgh synagogue shooting. Vatican News reported that Rabbi Jonathan Perlman, who survived the mass shooting, said in a letter to Attorney General William Barr (a Catholic) that “recent popes and bishops have spoken out against the death penalty.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!