US bishops, in Labor Day statement, look back on their 1919 ‘Program of Social Reconstruction’

August 29, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “The ending of the Great War has brought peace,” the Bishops’ Program of Social Reconstruction begins. “But the only safeguard of peace is social justice and a contented people.”

