2nd Chinese bishop ordained with blessing from Rome

August 28, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Stefano Xu Hongwei was ordained to head the Hanzhong diocese: the second bishop named under an agreement between the Vatican and Beijing. The ordination ceremony was conducted by Bishop Ma Yinglin, president of the Council of Chinese Bishops, whose excommunication (incurred because he was invalidly ordained) Pope Francis lifted as part of that accord.

