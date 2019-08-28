Catholic World News

Oppressed by the regime, Catholics in Vietnamese city pray for religious freedom

August 28, 2019

Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: The Holy See and Vietnam recently agreed agreed to a resident papal representative in the Communist nation at the “earliest possible date.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

