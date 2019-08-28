Catholic World News

Syriac Catholic Church reestablishes diocese dissolved in 17th century

August 28, 2019

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: The diocese is located in Iraqi Kurdistan (map), to which tens of thousands of Christians fled in 2014 as the Islamic State invaded Mosul.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!