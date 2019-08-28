Catholic World News

Wisconsin bishop sees ‘remarkable progress’ as Church in Central Asia rebuilds after Communism

August 28, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Donald Hying of Madison, a member of the US bishops’ Subcommittee on Aid to the Church in Central and Eastern Europe, recently visited Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan.

