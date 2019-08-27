Catholic World News

Cardinal Pell will appeal to top Australian court

August 27, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal George Pell will appeal his conviction on sex-abuse charges to the Australian High Court, informed sources have confirmed. His appeal is expected to focus on the argument that the jury decision against him was “unreasonable”—an argument on which an appeals court in Victoria was split.

