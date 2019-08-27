Catholic World News

Retired Vatican diplomat demands ordination of women

August 27, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Pablo Puente, a veteran Vatican diplomat who last served as apostolic nuncio in Great Britain, told a Spanish audience that it is “intolerable” that the Church does not ordain women as priests. Archbishop Puente resigned as nuncio in 2004 at the age of 73 and was not given a new assignment. He is now 88.

