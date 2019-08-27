Catholic World News

Texas bishop: claims of Marian apparitions are ‘fabrications’

August 27, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Michael Olson of Fort Worth, Texas, has warned that claims of Marian apparitions in his diocese are based on “fabrications.” Bishop Olson had already expressed skepticism about the “Mystical Rose—Lady of Argyle” messages; he issued a stronger statement after receiving video evidence that appears to show manipulation by the supposed seer.

