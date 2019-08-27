Catholic World News

Satan is real: exorcists’ association responds to Jesuit superior general’s comments

August 27, 2019

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: “The real existence of the devil, as a personal subject who thinks and acts and has made the choice of rebellion against God, is a truth of faith that has always been part of Christian doctrine,” the International Association of Exorcists stated after Father Arturo Sosa’s called Satan a “symbolic reality”.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!