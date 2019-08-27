Catholic World News

Pakistan’s cabinet approves draft of Christian Marriage and Divorce Act

August 27, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The draft law, written to replace two 19th-century British colonial measures, “has flaws and problems,” according to the report.

