Catholic World News

Vatican Secretary of State calls for increased reflection on link between liturgy, holiness

August 27, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: “The Holy Father hopes that from the celebrations and reflections of the Week there may ripen the awareness that the liturgy is the privileged place in which God’s sanctity draws us to Him with its beauty, its truth and its goodness,” Cardinal Pietro Parolin wrote in a letter on the occasion of Italy’s 70th National Liturgical Week.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!